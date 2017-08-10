Police, FBI still looking for "The Great Outdoors Bandit"

Police and the FBI believe the same man is responsible for a string of robberies in Idaho and Utah stretching back to December of last year.

Dubbed "The Great Outdoors Bandit" by law enforcement because he sometimes wears a green Cabela's baseball cap, police say he has robbed six different locations over nine months.

Police and the FBI say he first struck on December 21, 2016, at a U.S. Bank inside the Albertsons store at Overland and Five Mile roads followed by the Idaho Central Credit Union on Celebration Avenue in Meridian.

Authorities say the next robbery occurred on March 24 at the Bank of the West at Emerald and Maple Grove in Boise.

The next location was hit on May 24 in Orem, Utah, where police say he robbed an Alpine Credit Union.

Police say he then struck again in Boise this past Monday, robbing a Pioneer Federal Credit Union on Fairview in Meridian and Clarity Federal Credit Union on Meridian Road.

Officers say he also tried to rob the same Bank of the West location he robbed in March again.

The FBI describes the man as possibly Hispanic, Native American, or Middle Eastern, between 30-50 years old, black hair, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, weighing 140 to 160 pounds with a skinny build.

He usually wears a baseball cap and large, dark sunglasses as a disguise, but the FBI says the most recent photos of him trying to exchange large bills for smaller ones show him without the disguise on.

The FBI says he was last seen in a black crossover SUV, possibly a Mitsubishi Outlander, with Utah plates and a chrome or silver rack on the top.

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to call the FBI at 833-291-4306.